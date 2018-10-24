Ian Poulter says he knew he had to "post a number" and shoot a low score in order to win his first title of the year the WGC Champions tournament at Missions Hills in Shenzhen

Poulter says he felt "had to be close enough coming into the back nine" and eight birdies in his first 15 holes helped him take control in China.

Despite bogeying the 17th, the Englishman held his nerve on 18, sinking an eight-footer to leave Phil Mickelson with a near-impossible two shots to make up coming down the final fairway. The American left hander eventually finishing second with a trio of players that included Ernie Els.

The Englishman, 36, who won his four games in Europe's Ryder Cup win in September produced a final round of 65 to win by two shots.