Kenya's Wilson Kipsang wins the 2012 London Marathon in a time of 2:04.44 after leading for the final seven miles, just missing out on a new course record.

Kipsang missed out on beating countryman Emmanuel Mutai's record set last year by just four seconds, and a dominant performance saw him finish more than two minutes clear of Martin Lel, with 2010 winner Tsegaye Kebede coming home third.

