Laura Weightman retires from athletics to 'protect long-term health'
British athlete Laura Weightman says she is retiring from the sport "to protect my long-term health".
Weightman won silver in the women's 1500m at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
The 32-year-old also won a bronze in the 5,000m at the Commonwealth Games in Australia four years later.
"A day that has come far sooner than anticipated, but I must sadly announce my retirement as a professional athlete," said Weightman.
"I've had a very challenging few years dealing with a number of injuries, surgery and extensive rehab.
"Throughout this period, I always believed I could return and compete again at the highest level, but my body is saying no.
"In order to protect my long-term health, I've made this very difficult decision. I'm heartbroken I won't get to race just one last time."
Weightman reached the 1500m Olympic finals at London 2012 and Rio 2016 and also won two 1500m European Championships bronze medals.
In a social media post, She added: "This won't be the end of my involvement in the sport I love so much. I hope to continue coaching and supporting the next generation."