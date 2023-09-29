Hijabs allowed in athletes' village at Paris 2024 - IOC

Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ibtihaj Muhammad was the first athlete from the United States to compete at the Olympics wearing the hijab when she competed in fencing at Rio 2016

The International Olympic Committee has said hijabs will be allowed inside the athletes' village at next year's Olympics, despite hosts France banning their team members from wearing them.

French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said her country's ban was to help respect principles of secularism.

But the IOC has clarified that the regulation will not apply to other countries participating at Paris 2024.

"For the Olympic Village, the IOC rules apply," said an IOC spokesperson.

"There are no restrictions on wearing the hijab or any other religious or cultural attire.

"When it comes to competitions, the regulations set by the relevant International Federation (IF) apply.

"Since this French regulation relates to the members of the French team only, we are in contact with the CNOSF (French Olympic Committee) to further understand the situation regarding the French athletes."

The decision by France to ban its athletes from wearing the hijab has been criticised by the United Nations Human Rights Office.