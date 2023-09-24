Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ethiopia's Tigist Assefa smashed the women's marathon world record as she won Sunday's race in Berlin.

Assefa, who also won last year's race, crossed the line in a time of two hours, 11 minutes and 53 seconds.

The 29-year-old took more than two minutes off the previous record of 2:14.04 - set by Kenya's Brigid Kosgei in Chicago in 2019.

Double Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge was the men's winner for a record fifth time in Berlin with a run of 2:02.42.

The 38-year-old Kenyan set the men's record of 2:01.09 in Berlin last year, when he tied with Ethiopian great Haile Gebrselassie on four wins.

Assefa's winning time is the 13th world record to be set in Berlin. She also won last year in 2:15.37, which at the time was the third fastest women's time in history.

More to follow.