Jemma Reekie was fifth in the 800m at last month's World Championship

Jemma Reekie is targeting her first senior medal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow to kick-start a "massive" and "exciting" season for the middle distance runner.

The 25-year-old Scot was fourth in the 800m at the Tokyo Olympics.

And Reekie said it "would be amazing" to start the year with a medal in March ahead of her attempt to improve on that finish at Paris 2024.

"I really want to come here next year and try to get a medal," she said.

"It would be my first senior medal and that's what I'm aiming for. The championship breaks up the winter and would push us on for that summer season as well."

Reekie won gold at 800m and 1500m at the 2019 European Under-23 Championships, is a former British record holder at both distances indoors, and still has the best time at the indoor mile.

Her career has been disrupted by illness and injury, but she is relieved to have been able to compete at the major events she has.

"It is a massive one for me," she said of the 2024 season. "I am glad the illnesses have happened in the years they have and I have Paris to look forward to and I really want to do well at that Olympics. Next year will be really exciting for me."

Reekie hopes the world indoor championships in Glasgow will prove as inspirational as the city's hosting of the Commonwealth Games.

"It is a big opportunity as Scottish athletes and British athletics," she told BBC Scotland. "Everyone knows that, when you come to Glasgow, it's going to be a good championships and a good atmosphere.

"I carried the Commonwealth baton back in 2014. I was just a young athlete and I remember going to the test event and it being so exciting that you could come to Glasgow and see these professional athletes.

"I remember thinking, wow, these are the best in the world in your home town. It is a great opportunity again for more young athletes and for people to get involved."

Reekie was speaking as a campaign was launched to recruit around 400 volunteers for the event expected to attract more than 650 athletes from 130 countries.

"It will be great for the younger athletes coming through and, for us, it is an amazing opportunity to win these medals," she added. "You don't get to do it very often in front of a home crowd."