Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay and Sweden's Armand Duplantis set world records as the Diamond League final concluded in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday.

World 10,000m champion Tsegay shattered the women's 5,000m record as she won in a time of 14 minutes 00.21 seconds.

Duplantis then clinched the men's pole vault title before clearing his first attempt at 6.23m at Hayward Field.

Britain's Keely Hodgkinson was second in the women's 800m as Shericka Jackson made it a sprint double in the 200m.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen won his second Diamond League title of the weekend after running the third fastest time in men's mile history on Saturday.

The Norwegian long-distance star held on to win the men's 3,000m in a thrilling photo finish after a late surge by Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha.

Ingebrigtsen, 22, won in 7:23.63 - one hundredth of a second ahead of Kejelcha - for the third fastest time ever, a marginal improvement on his previous best of 7:24.00, which he set at the Paris Diamond League meet on 9 June.

Tsegay, 26, knocked almost five seconds off the previous women's 5,000m record of 14:05.20 set by Kenyan star Faith Kipyegon, also on 9 June in Paris. Kenya's Beatrice Chebet was just outside the previous mark as she finished second in 14:05.92.

It is the seventh time Duplantis has broken the pole vault record over the last four years. The fifth of those records was set at the same Eugene track when the Olympic champion, 23, won his first world title in July 2022.

Sunday's action also included a silver medal for GB's Zac Shaw in the men's para-athletics 100m final.

Hodgkinson denied second title despite British record

Keely Hodgkinson won the Olympic silver medal and the Diamond League title in 2021, before winning silver at the last two World Championships, behind USA's Athing Mu here last year and Kenya's Mary Moraa last month in Budapest.

The women's 800m trio renewed their rivalry in Eugene and although Hodgkinson, 21, broke her own British record she again had to settle for second in one minute 55.19seconds, as Olympic champion Mu held on to win in a US record of 1:54.97.

Women's 200m world champion Shericka Jackson upset Sha'Carri Richardson to win the 100m on Saturday and the Jamaican followed that up by cruising to the 200m title in 21.57seconds. Canada's Andre de Grasse claimed the men's 200m title with a season's best of 19.76.

New world champion Femke Bol was level with Shamier Little heading into the home straight of the women's 400 m hurdles but the Dutch star accelerated after the penultimate hurdle to win in 51.98, with American Little second in 53.45.

The Dominican Republic's Marileidy Paulino, who also won her first individual world title in Budapest, was comfortable in the women's 400m to win in 49.58.

Jamaica's Hansle Parchment got off to a poor start in the men's 110m hurdles but stormed back to win in a world-leading time of 12.93, with American Grant Holloway holding on to come second in a photo finish (13.06).

Nigeria's Tobi Amusan, who won the world title here last year, led throughout the women's 110m hurdles to win in a season's best of 12.33, with Puerto Rico's Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Camacho-Quinn second in 12.38.