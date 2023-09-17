Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay shattered the women's 5,000m world record as she became this year's Diamond League champion on Sunday.

The 10,000m world champion, 26, raced clear in Eugene, Oregon, to win in a time of 14 minutes 00.21 seconds.

That knocked almost five seconds off the previous record of 14:05.20 set by Kenyan star Faith Kipyegon on 9 June.

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet was just outside the previous mark as she finished second in 14:05.92.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen then won his second Diamond League title of the weekend after running the third fastest time in men's mile history on Saturday..

The Norwegian long-distance star held on to win the men's 3,000m in a thrilling photo finish after a late surge by Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha.

Ingebrigtsen, 22, won in 7:23.63 - one hundredth of a second ahead of Kejelcha - for the third fastest time ever, a marginal improvement on his previous best of 7:24.00, which was also set on 9 June in Paris.

More to follow.