Mageean's 1500m opponents in Eugene will include all-conquering Kipyegon plus World Championships silver medallist Diribe Welteji and back-in-form Laura Muir

Ciara Mageean will face all-conquering Faith Kipyegon and seven other of this year's World Championships finalists in a loaded 1500m at the Diamond League Final in Eugene on Saturday.

Mageean finished second in the event behind the Kenyan great 12 months ago.

The Northern Irishwoman's other opponents in the US include Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji, who won silver in Budapest when Mageean was fourth.

Laura Muir will also be in the field after edging out Mageean in Brussels.

Despite losing narrowly to the Scot in the Belgian capital last Friday, the county Down woman did take another significant chunk off her own Irish 1500m record as she clocked 3:55.87.

Following a difficult year as she had to deal with a well-publicised change of coach, Muir has looked back to something like her best in recent weeks after finishing two places behind Mageean in Budapest.

However, Mageean will possibly feel she allowed Muir to get a jump on the field just before the start of the final lap in Brussels and may look to take closer order on the Scot in the US.

Brian Fay will be in action in the men's 3,000m in Sunday when Jakob Ingebrigtsen is scheduled to be in the field after running the mile on Saturday

But the imperious Kipyegon, who has broken the 1500m, mile and 5,000m records this season in addition to winning the 1500m and 5,000m world titles, will be expected to win the race as she pleases, with it just a case of whether she wants it fast or more modestly paced.

Mageean was in the field for Kipyegon's new 1500m and mile marks in Florence and Monaco as she finished fourth in the former before taking second spot in the latter, in addition to smashing Sonia O'Sullivan's 29-year-old Irish record by 2.78 seconds to move fifth on the all-time list for the event.

The Eugene field will also include Australia's Jessica Hull, who was seventh in Budapest, plus Ethiopia's Birke Haylom, USA's Cory Ann McGee and Great Britain's Melissa Courtney-Bryant, who were ninth, 10th and 12th in the world final.

Brian Fay will be the other Irish athlete in action over the two days of Diamond League Final action, which doubles as the Prefontaine Classic.

Fay, 24, will compete in Sunday's 3,000m after a season in which he has set a new Irish 5,000m record.

The Dubliner clocked 13:01.40 in July to take more than two seconds off Alistair Cragg's 2011 mark although the World Championships proved a disappointment as he could only finish 16th in his semi-final in 13:42.16.

With Jakob Ingebrigtsen schedued to run on Sunday after competing in Saturday's mile, a fast pace looks likely and Fay may target his personal best of 7:36.89 set in Italy last week which moved him to third on the Irish all-time list behind national record holder Mark Carroll (7:30.36) and Cragg (7:32.49).