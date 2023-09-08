Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Britain's Laura Muir followed up last month's 800m Diamond League with victory in the 1500m in Brussels.

The Olympic 1500m silver medallist came sixth at the distance at last month's World Championships in Budapest.

But she bounced back with an 800m win in Zurich and maintained that form by winning the 1500m on Friday in a time of three minutes 55.34 seconds.

Team-mate Zharnel Hughes was second in the men's 100m while Dina Asher-Smith came third in the women's 100m.

Jamaica's world champion Shericka Jackson ran the fourth fastest time ever in the women's 200m of 21.48 seconds, with Britain's Darryl Neita fourth in 22.59.

The rarely-run 2,000m, which is not an Olympic or worlds event, was contested for the first time during this year's Diamond League and Norwegian star Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke a world record which had stood since 1999, winning in 4:43:13.

Muir led going round the final bend and finished strongly to hold off Ciara Mageean, who won the event in Brussels last year in an Irish record.

The 31-year-old improved that as she came fourth in Budapest and set another Irish record on Friday of 3:55.87, with Kenya's Nelly Chepchirchir third (3:56.93).

World 100m bronze medallist Hughes battled it out with Kenny Bednarek but the American held off the Briton to win in 19.79, with Hughes second (19.82) and Canada's Andre de Grasse third (19.89).

Asher-Smith started the women's 100m strongly but faded over the final metres to finish third in 10.97, with Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.84) winning ahead of fellow Jamaican Natasha Morrison (10.95).

The Netherlands' new world champion Femke Bol won the women's 400m hurdles in 52.11 while world and Olympic champion Armand Duplantis won the men's pole vault with an effort of 6.10m, before failing with three attempts at 6.23m, which would have broken the Swede's world record of 6.21m.