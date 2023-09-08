Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Muir finished ahead of Ireland's Ciara Mageean in Brussels

Britain's Laura Muir followed up last month's 800m Diamond League with victory in the 1500m in Brussels.

The Olympic 1500m silver medallist came sixth at the distance at last month's World Championships in Budapest.

But she bounced back with an 800m win in Zurich and maintained that form by winning the 1500m on Friday in a time of three minutes 55.34 seconds.

Team-mate Zharnel Hughes was second in the men's 100m while Dina Asher-Smith came third in the women's 100m.

