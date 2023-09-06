Last updated on .From the section Athletics

The Great North Run Date : Sunday, 10 September Times: 10:00-14:00 BST Location: Newcastle Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app.

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah will race for the final time in his career at the Great North Run on Sunday - and you can watch live on the BBC.

Gabby Logan presents coverage of the 42nd Great North Run from Newcastle's Quayside from 10:00 BST on BBC One.

Farah, who turned 40 in March, struggled with a cold and finished fourth in his penultimate race at the Big Half in London last weekend.

The Briton announced earlier this year he would retire after the Great North Run, which he has won six times.

Six-time world champion Farah will compete against triple world half-marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya and Ethiopia's double world 5,000m champion Muktar Edris.

"I have great respect for Mo," said Edris. "After we raced in the London 2017 World Championships, I named my son after him. I look forward to renewing our friendship and rivalry."

Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya leads the women's line-up, while Charlotte Purdue heads the British entries.

Some 60,000 runners have entered the run to raise money for charity. The iconic route starts in Newcastle city centre and finishes 13.1 miles later on the coast at South Shields.

Meanwhile, Farah features in a special programme reviewing his career in 'Mo Farah's Last Mile' on BBC One on Saturday at 12:30 BST.

To start the weekend of athletics, JJ Chalmers presents live coverage of the UK Road Championships, featuring Britain's best middle-distance athletes, from 16:20 on Friday afternoon.

Coverage details

Friday, 8 September

16:20-17:50, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app - UK Road Championships

Saturday, 9 September

12:30-13:00, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app - Mo Farah's Last Mile

Sunday, 10 September

10:00-14:00, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app - Great North Run live

17:00-18:00, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app - Great North Run highlights

