Lavin now holds two national records

Sarah Lavin has broken the Irish 100m record with a stunning 11.27-second race in Switzerland.

The Limerick sprinter beat the previous record time of 11.28 set by Phil Healy in 2018.

It is a second national record in a matter of weeks for Lavin, who broke Derval O'Rourke's long-standing 100m hurdles mark at the World Championships last month.

She ran a superb 12:62 in Budapest to put her name in the record books.

Her 100m record on Monday night came at the Gala dei Castelli, a Continental Tour silver meeting, where she finished second to Italy's Zaynab Dosso, who ran 11.15.

The Emerald Athletics Club athlete will be back in the blocks later on Monday evening for the 100m hurdles.