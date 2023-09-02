Last updated on .From the section Athletics

'Bye bye London!' - Farah reacts to final race in home city

Mo Farah's final race in his home city of London ended with the four-time Olympic champion finishing fourth in The Big Half.

The 40-year-old stayed in touch with the leading pack for the first half of Sunday's elite men's race but dropped back after about 30 minutes.

Jack Rowe claimed victory in a personal best of one hour one minute 8 seconds, with Farah clocking 1:02:43.

Calli Thackery won the elite women's race in 1:09:15.

Rose Harvey (1:10:02) was 47 seconds behind Thackery in second and Abbie Donnelly was third in 1:10:31.

Mahamed Mahamed led for much of the men's race but finished eight seconds down after being dropped by Rowe in the final stages, while Andrew Butchart (1:02:15) was third.

Farah, who has six world titles to go with his four Olympic golds, was next to finish and has confirmed he will retire after competing at the Great North Run on 10 September.

"It was quite emotional because I haven't been feeling well this week as I've got a bit of a cold," said Farah.

"I wasn't sure if I could do the race but I was thinking of all the people that came out here and that I'm not going to get another chance.

"I came out today and gave my best but you can't take anything away from Jack. He's been working hard for the last three years and he deserved that win."

He added: "When you achieve everything, it must come to an end at some point. I'm getting on a bit."

David Weir won the men's wheelchair race after a sprint finish with Danny Sidbury, with Johnboy Smith in third.

There was also a close finish in the women's equivalent as Samantha Kinghorn claimed victory from Eden Rainbow-Cooper, with Mel Woods third.