Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Britain's Laura Muir won the women's 800m as Americans Sha'Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles triumphed again at the Diamond League meeting in Zurich.

Running her first elite 800m race since last year's Commonwealth Games, Olympic 1500m silver medallist Muir claimed a dominant win in 1 minute 57.71 seconds.

GB's new 1500m world champion Josh Kerr missed out in a photo finish.

Daryll Neita was also second, in the women's 200m, while Zharnel Hughes was third in the men's race.

Muir, 30, had to settle for sixth in the 1500m final at the World Championships in Budapest earlier this month.

But the Scot was a comfortable winner in Switzerland, making a strong finish ahead of Australia's Catriona Bisset (1:58.77) and Jamaica's Adelle Tracey (1:59.05).

Richardson, 23, announced her arrival on the global stage by running 10.65secs in Budapest - the joint-fifth fastest time ever.

She could not match that time in Switzerland but pulled away over the final 30 metres to win in 10.88, ahead of Jamaican pair Natasha Morrison and Elaine Thompson-Herah (both 11.00).

Jamaica's 200m world champion Shericka Jackson triumphed again in 21.82, with GB's Neita second (22.25) and USA's Kayla White third (22.33).

After doing the sprint double in Budapest, Lyles won the men's 200m in 19.80 in Zurich, ahead of team-mate Erriyon Knighton (19.87) and GB's world 100m bronze medallist Hughes (19.94).

Kerr stunned Norwegian star Jakob Ingebrigtsen to clinch a breakthrough win in Budapest but this time the 25-year-old Scot was denied on the line.

He looked set to hold on for victory down the home straight, only for USA's Yared Nuguse to sneak down the inside and lunge for the line, beating Kerr by just two hundredths of a second in 3:30.49.

Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands handed Norwegian world record holder Karsten Warholm his first loss in the 400m hurdles this season, taking victory in 47.27 to edge the weary-looking world champion (47.30).