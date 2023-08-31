Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Farah won The Big Half in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

The Big Half Location: London Date : Sunday, 3 September Times: 08:10-10:30 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website & app

Mo Farah will race for the final time in his home city of London at The Big Half on Sunday.

Farah, who has won four Olympic gold medals and six world titles, will retire after competing at the Great North Run on 10 September.

The Briton, 40, has won the Big Half three times, but has not competed since finishing in ninth place at the London Marathon in April.

You can watch Big Half live coverage on BBC iPlayer and online from 08:10 BST.

"I'm excited to run my last ever London race at The Big Half," said Farah.

"It will be bittersweet, knowing it will be the last time I race competitively in my home town, but it's always such a great day and I know the London crowds will be cheering me on, as they always do."

There is a strong domestic field, with British athletes bidding to win places in Great Britain's half-marathon team for the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Estonia on 1 October.

Jonny Mellor and Andy Butchart are the leading domestic entrants in the men's race, while Samantha Harrison and Calli Thackery are the two fastest in the women's field.

David Weir heads the men's wheelchair field while there is an intriguing match-up in the women's wheelchair race where defending champion Eden Rainbow-Cooper faces former world 100m champion Samantha Kinghorn.

More than 15,000 people will join Farah on a route that starts near Tower Bridge and finishes at the historic Cutty Sark ship in Greenwich.

