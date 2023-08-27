Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Mateiko wins Antrim Coast Half in 2023 world lead as Fikir takes women's honours

Kenya's Daniel Mateiko produced the fastest half marathon in the world this year as he won the men's race at the Antrim Coast event in Northern Ireland.

Mateiko, 25, clocked 58 minutes and 36 seconds as he finished two seconds ahead of Ethiopia's Jemal Yimer, who was aiming for a third straight win.

The winner's time was nine seconds inside the previous world lead set by compatriot Benard Kibet in February.

Ethiopia's Mestawut Fikir won the women's race in 66:44.

Mateiko went into the Northern Ireland event, which is held in and around the coastal town of Larne, second in this year's world rankings after clocking 58:49 in the United Arab Emirates in February, when he finished four seconds behind compatriot Kibet.

Fikir's time, like Mateiko's, was a UK and Irish all-comers record, as she finished 54 seconds ahead of Kenya's Evaline Chirchir.

Mateiko's half marathon personal best of 58:26 set in Valencia in 2021 puts him ninth in the all-time list but Sunday's race was his first victory in a major international race after a series of second-place finishes.

The Kenyan, who finished eighth in the 10,000m final at last year's World Championships in Eugene, will next race in the Chicago Marathon on 8 October.

"The race was my preparation for the Chicago Marathon," said the 25-year-old.

"I am very happy because this is my win first at international level and I'm am looking forward to bigger things happening to me especially in Chicago."

The women's winner smashed her previous personal best for the distance by over six minutes as she upset the pre-race favourite Chirchir.

Fikir set her previous best of exactly 73 minutes in Rio de Janeiro last year.

Germany's Fabienne Konigstein finished third in the women's event in 70:31 - a minute and eight seconds inside her previous personal best - while Ethiopia's Nibret Melak occupied the final podium spot in the men's event after clocking 59:49.

The fast times set in Northern Ireland will boost the organisers' hopes of hosting the World Half Marathon Championships in the later part of this decade after they were recently edged out by Copenhagen for the 2026 event.