Britain's Zharnel Hughes missed out on a 200m medal as Noah Lyles completed a sensational sprint double and Shericka Jackson won women's gold in Budapest.

Hughes was unable to add to his breakthrough 100m bronze with a fourth-place finish in 20.02 seconds.

Erriyon Knighton ensured an American one-two behind Lyles, who won in 19.52, while Letsile Tebogo took bronze.

Jackson defended her title in a championship record 21.41 to add to her 100m silver.

Americans Gabrielle Thomas and 100m champion Sha'Carri Richardson completed the podium.

British pair Daryll Neita, who ran a personal best 22.16, and Dina Asher-Smith finished fifth and seventh respectively.

Lyles delivers to confirm status as global star

Lyles cemented his position as the world's top sprinter as he backed up Sunday's surprise 100m victory with the gold many had already handed to him.

Victory took less than 20 seconds for the 26-year-old but the outcome had felt almost inevitable.

Lyles flew off the bend and stormed clear to finish 0.23 secs clear of rising star Knighton, securing the silver he had likely expected to leave with.

It means Lyles remains on course to end the championships with all three gold medals he set out to achieve, with the men's 4x100m medals to be settled at the weekend.

Hughes, unable to get close to the British record 19.73 secs he ran at last month's London Diamond League, could not mount a serious challenge in the closing stages as Botswana's Tebogo added to his 100m silver.

But he will at least leave Budapest as the first British man to make a world 100m podium for 20 years, achieving his goal of earning a first global medal.

