American pole vaulter Katie Moon has defended her decision to share world gold after criticism on social media.

Defending champion Moon and Australia's Nina Kennedy agreed to share the title rather than continue with a jump-off after each missed three goes at 4.95m.

It is the first time a gold has been shared in the competition's history.

Moon said she wanted to enlighten critics who had called them "cowards, shameful, pathetic", explaining that fatigue was a key factor.

"To say I have seen mixed reviews about our decision to share the win would be an understatement," Olympic champion Moon wrote on Instagram.

"I know you can't make everyone happy in this world but, in an effort to help people understand the sport that I love so much, I would like to explain the mentality in that moment.

"The pole vault is not an endurance event. Once the fatigue sets in it not only becomes more difficult but dangerous.

"The sport has seen everything from athletes just landing funny with minor tweaks to horrific accidents."

The decision of high jumpers Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi to share gold was one of the standout moments at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.

Moon and Kennedy's shared gold was celebrated at Budapest's National Athletics Centre following a thrilling pole vault final.

Both athletes had cleared 4.90m but neither could make the 4.95m mark.

Moon said the fatigue from such a long competition had led her to move her take off step further from the pit, making further attempts riskier.

"To walk away healthy and with a gold medal while celebrating with my friend that had jumped just as well was a no-brainer," Moon added.

"I understand that people want to see a clear winner but in this instance it was without a doubt the right decision, and one that I will never regret.

"Contrary to popular belief, you do not need a 'win at all cost' mindset to have a champion's mentality.

"Part of the reason we've reached the highest level is by listening to our bodies."