Last updated on .From the section Athletics

By Harry Poole BBC Sport at National Athletics Centre, Budapest

Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith claimed a gutsy 400m silver at the World Championships as he finished an agonising 0.09 seconds behind Jamaican champion Antonio Watson in Budapest.

The 28-year-old led until the closing stages and held on to finish second in 44.31 seconds, upgrading his 2022 bronze.

Hudson-Smith's stellar achievement comes despite an ongoing foot problem and mental health struggles.

Watson took victory in 44.22 secs.

Hudson-Smith earned Great Britain's fifth medal of the championships, following Josh Kerr's stunning 1500m victory on Wednesday.

More to follow.