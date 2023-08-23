Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Katie Moon and Nina Kennedy decided to share their pole vault gold medal in a touching moment at the World Championships in Budapest.

American Moon and Australia's Kennedy both cleared 4.90 metres but missed all three attempts at 4.95m after a draining two hours and 10 minutes.

They could have gone to a jump-off but ultimately decided to share the gold.

"It is so beautiful - it really displays what our sport is about," Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill said on BBC TV.

The moment was reminiscent of Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi sharing high jump gold at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

After an exhausting competition in warm temperatures, Moon and Kennedy had a brief conversation about continuing before sharing a hug.

They agreed to split the medal and celebrated with bronze medallist Wilma Murto of Finland.

Moon was the defending world title holder, while Kennedy's jump saw her set a new national record.

"If I was in that moment, I probably would have wanted the gold for myself!" former Olympic heptathlon champion Ennis-Hill joked.

"I am a big softie [really] - two epic performances and they've both come away with that gold medal."

Kennedy described the gold medal as "a dream come true".

"I jumped out of my skin tonight. It was super crazy," she added.

"I felt like the whole stadium was watching every single jump, they were all around us tonight, it was really incredible."