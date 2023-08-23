The long US collegiate season looked to have caught up on Adeleke as she was 0.93 seconds off her personal best in the 400m final in Budapest

Rhasidat Adeleke's medal hopes in the women's 400m final at the World Championships in Budapest were dashed as the Irishwoman finished fourth.

After Ciara Mageean narrowly missed a 1500m medal, Adeleke was Ireland's other big hope for a podium spot.

However, the Dubliner was 0.93 seconds outside her personal best as she ran 50.13 to match Mageean's fourth place.

Pre-race favourite Marileidy Paulino took gold in a new Dominican Republic national record of 48.76 seconds.

Paulino was the fastest in the field after the withdrawal of this year's world number one Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone because of injury and duly delivered as she finished 0.81 seconds ahead of Poland's Natalia Kaczmarek (49.57) with Sada Williams of Barbados taking the bronze after clocking 49.60.

The new champion's time was 0.02 seconds outside McLaughlin-Levrone's 2023 world leading time.

For 20-year-old Adeleke, fears that her long collegiate season in the US might have caught up on her were borne out as she was unable to repeat the sensational form which saw her winning the National Collegiate Athletics Association [NCAA] in June by clocking her Irish record of 49.20 seconds.

Adeleke 'so fatigued' after long season

The Dubliner - who has since cut short her collegiate career to turn professional - didn't look in quite that kind of form after returning to Europe and while there were hopes she might have been conserving energy in her heat and semi-final after clocking times of 50.80 and 49.87, she was unable to go sub-50 in Wednesday's decider.

As had been the case in her heat and semi-final, Adeleke appeared to race conservatively over the opening 200m but looked set for a medal by moving into third place around the final bend only to be overhauled in the home straight by Williams as the Irishwoman appeared to tie up.

Adeleke admitted after the race that she felt "so fatigued".

"I was just trying to hold on. I was really tired. My form was kind of breaking. I could feel it. I was just trying to stay strong," the Tallaght athlete told Athletics Ireland.

"I just need a break. I'm just so fatigued. Mentally and physically. I need that rest to get on for next season.

"I finished so close to the medals and it's just going to give me more motivation for next year."

Sarah Lavin broke Derval O'Rourke's Irish 100m hurdles set at the European Championships in 2010

Lavin breaks O'Rourke's mark but misses out on final

Earlier, Sarah Lavin broke Derval O'Rourke's 13-year-old Irish 100m hurdles record but it wasn't enough to secure a place in the World Championships final.

The Limerick athlete clocked 12.62 seconds to cut 0.03 off O'Rourke's mark as she was fifth in her semi-final.

US star Kendra Harrison (12.33) and Bahamian Devynne Charlton (12.49) were the automatic qualifiers from Lavin's heat.

Switzerland's Ditaji Kambundji (12.50), who clinched one of the two fastest losers spots, and Jamaica's Megan Tapper (12.55) were in third and fourth spots.

Lavin, who cut 0.05 off her previous personal best set earlier this month, has produced the season of her life despite the huge tragedy of the death of her boyfriend World Rally Championship star Craig Breen who was killed in April after a crash during a testing session for the Croatia Rally.

The Limerick athlete went on to win a bronze medal at the European Games in Poland before continuing her brilliant form on the circuit.

O'Rourke, who won the 60m hurdles world indoor title in 2006, set her Irish 100m hurdles record when taking the silver medal at the European Championships in Barcelona in 2010.

Louise Shanahan bowed out of the 800m after finishing fifth in her heat in 2:00.64

In the morning session, Ireland's Louise Shanahan missed out on a place in the women's 800m semi-finals after finishing fifth in her heat after clocking 2:00.64.

The Cork athlete was well positioned over the opening 600m but then lost ground as Ugandan Halimah Nakaayi won the heat in 1:59.68 ahead of Jamaica's Adelle Tracey (1:59.82) and France's Renelle Lamote (2:00.22), who took the final qualifying spot.

Shanahan was also passed by Romania's Claudia Bobocea (2:00.54) but they both missed out on one of the three fastest losers spots - that last of which was grabbed by Finland's Eveliina Maattanen, who clocked 2:00.41.

Cambridge University post-graduate student Shanahan, who reached the final at last year's European Championships, set her personal best of 1:59.42 when defeating Ciara Mageean at last year's Belfast Irish Milers Meet and also beat the Portaferry woman when again going under two minutes at the same meeting this year.

Shanahan plans to complete her PhD in quantum physics in December before concentrating fully on athletics in the early part of next year as she aims to secure qualification for the Paris Olympics.