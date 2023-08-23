Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Rhasidat Adeleke's hopes of securing a first sprint medal for Ireland at a global senior championships were dashed in Budapest

Rhasidat Adeleke's medal hopes in the women's 400m final at the World Championships in Budapest were dashed as the Irish woman finished fourth.

After Ciara Mageean narrowly missed a 1500m medal, Adeleke was Ireland's other big hope for a podium spot.

However, the Dubliner was 0.93 seconds outside her personal best as she clocked 50.13 seconds.

The Dominican Republic's Marileidy Paulinho took gold in a new national record of 48.76 seconds.

Paulinho had been the gold medal favourite going into the race and duly delivered as she finished 0.81 seconds ahead of Poland's Natalia Kaczmarek (49.57) with Sada Williams of Barbados taking the bronze after clocking 49.60.

For Adeleke, fears that her long collegiate season in the US might have caught up on her were borne out as she was unable to repeat the sensational form which saw her winning the National Collegiate Athletics Association [NCAA] in June by clocking her Irish record of 49.20 seconds.

The Dubliner - who since has cut short her collegiate career - didn't look in quite that kind of form in a number of European meets and while there were hopes she might have been conserving energy in her heat and semi-final after clocking times of 50.80 and 49.87, she was unable to go sub-50 in Wednesday's decider.

Earlier, Sarah Lavin broke Derval O'Rourke's 13-year-old Irish 100m hurdles record but it wasn't enough to secure a place in the World Championships final.

The Limerick athlete clocked 12.62 seconds to cut 0.03 off O'Rourke's mark as she was fifth in her semi-final.

US star Kendra Harrison (12.33) and Bahamian Devynne Charlton (12.49) were the automatic qualifiers.

Switzerland's Ditaji Kambundji (12.50) and Jamaica's Megan Tapper (12.55) were in third and fourth spots.

Kambundji went on to clinch one of the two fastest losers spots with Lavin ending up 11th overall.

Lavin, who cut 0.05 off her previous personal best set earlier this month, has produced the season of her life despite the huge tragedy of the death of her boyfriend World Rally Championship star Craig Breen who was killed in April after a crash during a testing session for the Croatia Rally.

The Limerick athlete went on to win a bronze medal at the European Games in Poland before continuing her brilliant form throughout the summer.

O'Rourke, who won the 60m hurdles world indoor title in 2006, set her Irish 100m hurdles record when taking the silver medal at the European Championships in Barcelona in 2010.

Earlier, Louise Shanahan missed out on a place in the women's 800m semi-finals after finishing fifth in her heat after clocking 2:00.64.

The Cork athlete was well positioned over the opening 600m but then lost ground as Ugandan Halimah Nakaayi won the heat in 1:59.68 ahead of Jamaica's Adelle Tracey (1:59.82) and France's Renelle Lamote (2:00.22), who took the final qualifying spot.

Shanahan was also passed by Romania's Claudia Bobocea (2:00.54) but they both missed out on one of the three fastest losers spots - that last of which was grabbed by Finland's Eveliina Maattanen, who clocked 2:00.41.

The Cambridge University student, who reached the final at last year's European Championships, set her personal best of 1:59.42 when defeating Ciara Mageean at last year's Belfast Irish Milers Meet and also defeated the Portaferry woman when again going under two minutes at the same meeting this year.

Shanahan plans to complete her PhD in quantum physics in December before concentrating fully on athletes in the early part of next year as she aims to secure qualification for the Paris Olympics.