Ciara Mageean's time in fourth place took 0.02 seconds off her previous Irish record set in Brussels last September

Ireland's Ciara Mageean just missed out on a medal by finishing fourth in the World Championships 1500m final after breaking her own national record.

Mageean, 31, bravely attempted to keep pace with world record holder and defending champion Faith Kipyegon.

However the Kenyan star broke clear of the field on the final lap as she won in 3:54.87 - 0.82 seconds ahead of Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji.

2019 champion Sifan Hassan (3:56.00) held off Mageean (3:56.61) for bronze.

Mageean's time in Budapest cut 0.02 seconds off the Irish record that she set when triumphing at last year's Diamond League meeting in Brussels.

'I gave it everything'

The county Down woman was one of the first to congratulate double Olympic champion Kipyegon, who was clinching her third 1500m world title.

"I certainly came into these championships with the aim to stand on the podium," Mageean told BBC Sport after the race.

"I fell slightly short but I have to walk away with my head held high. I gave it everything out on the track there. There's not much more you can do.

"[I'm] a little disappointed but to be disappointed with fourth in the world is not a bad thing.

"Faith is the greatest of all time over the women's 1500m.....5km.......mile.....so to be there behind her racing and to shadow her perfectly. I feel like I got my tactics spots on."

With Great Britain's Laura Muir, who took gold ahead of the Northern Irishwoman at both last year's Commonwealth Games and European Championships, having to settle for sixth, Mageean said that finishing top European was "something that's fantastic as well".

Mageean said that she got her tactics "spot on" in the race

"Fourth in the world going into an Olympics next year, it certainly gives me a bit more fire in my belly. Fourth in the world isn't bad for a wee girl from Portaferry," she added, after going so close to winning her first global medal at senior level.

By Kipyegon's incredible standards this year after a summer where she has smashed the 1500m, mile and 5000m world records, the Kenyan's pace over the first two laps was pedestrian as she reached 400m in 65.14 seconds and the 800m mark in 2:11.78.

Mageean remained on the kerb, one or two places behind the the red hot favourite, for the first 1200m before the Kenyan made her decisive move.

The Irish athlete fought hard stay in medal contention but was passed by Hassan with just over 200m left as Ethiopian Welteji maintained her form to hold on for the silver medal.

After her difficult six months following her well-publicised change of coach, Muir clocked 3:58.58 just behind Kenyan youngster Nelly Chepchirchir who produced a personal best of 3:57.90.

Sarah Lavin (right) clocked 12.69 to finish third in her first-round heat which was only 0.02 seconds outside her personal best set earlier this month

Earlier, Ireland's Sarah Lavin produced an impressive first-round heat to progress to Wednesday's 100m hurdles semi-finals.

Lavin clocked 12.69 seconds - 0.02 outside her personal best set earlier this month - to take the third of the four automatic qualifying places.

Jamaica's Ackera Nugent won the heat in 12.60 seconds as she was given the same time as the USA's Masai Russell.

Lavin was 10th quickest qualifier for the hurdles semi-finals with USA's Kendra Harrison producing the fastest time in the world this year as her 12.24 was 0.20 seconds ahead of next best Devynne Charlton, who set a Bahamian record in the same heat.

Letterkenny athlete Mark English clocked a season's best of 1:45.73 to qualify for Thursday's 800m semi-finals but his Irish team-mate John Fitzsimons bowed out.

English, who won his second European outdoor bronze medal in Munich last summer, was just outside the automatic qualifying positions as he finished fourth in heat two but despite facing a long wait as five more heats took place, he progressed as the second of the three fastest losers.

The Donegal man's time, which left him behind Poland's Mateusz Borkowski (1:45.40), Britain's Max Burgin (1:45.43) and Australia's Joseph Deng (1:45.48), was 0.82 seconds quicker than his previous season's best set in May.

Since then, English hadn't broken 1:47 but once again, the UCD medicine graduate, who set his Irish record of 1:44.71 in 2021, reserved the best form of his campaign for the major championship.

Kildare man Fitzsimons was in action in the next heat but despite being in second position at the bell, soon dropped back as his time of 1:48.20 - which was 2.54 seconds slower than his personal best set last year - was 0.23 behind third-placed Spaniard Saul Ordonez as Kenya's Alex Kigngetich (1:47.63) took victory ahead of Algeria's Djamel Sedjati (1:47.87).