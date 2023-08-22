Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Sarah Lavin (right) clocked 12.69 to finish third in her first-round heat which was only 0.02 seconds outside her personal best set earlier this month

Ireland's Sarah Lavin produced an impressive first-round heat to progress to Wednesday's 100m hurdles semi-finals at the World Championships in Budapest.

Lavin clocked 12.69 seconds - 0.02 outside her personal best set earlier this month - to take the third of the four automatic qualifying places.

Jamaica's Ackera Nugent won the heat in 12.60 seconds as she was given the same time as the USA's Masai Russell.

Portaferry's Ciara Mageean competes in the women's 1500m final at 20:31 BST.

Prior to that, Letterkenny man Mark English and his Irish team-mate John Fitzsimons will be involved in 800m heats.

Lavin was 10th quickest qualifier for the hurdles semi-finals with USA's Kendra Harrison producing the fastest time in the world this year as he 12.24 seconds was 0.20 seconds ahead of next best Devynne Charlton, who produced a Bahamian record in the same heat.