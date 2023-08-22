Last updated on .From the section Athletics

With a European record secured and the favourite suffering misfortune, Matthew Hudson-Smith can sense an opportunity.

The Briton, winner of world bronze last year, qualified second-fastest for Thursday's 400m final with a personal best 44.26 seconds in Budapest.

That time saw the 28-year-old break the long-standing European mark, set by German Thomas Schonlebe 36 years ago.

"I will be happy when I get that medal," said Hudson-Smith. "As for [the record], that is just job done."

The most promising aspect for the two-time European champion is that there is evidently more to come.

In control of his destiny as he moved away from his rivals on the home straight, Hudson-Smith took a quick glance to either side and then eased down as he won his semi-final in style.

Aware a place in the final was comfortably secured, there was no need to expend any more energy before bidding for a first global title."My coach told me to execute 300m and make sure the job was done. Then, when I knew I was clear, I was saving something for the final," he said.

"I did that. I just need to get that medal now."

Hudson-Smith added: "My coach told me beforehand to enjoy it. He said 'have you done this before?' and 'do you feel like you deserve to be here?'"I have worked too damned hard to not get to the final, so I am really happy to have made it and it is all about getting that medal on Thursday."

In the following heat, disaster struck Olympic champion Steven Gardiner.

The 2019 world champion was unable to defend his title last year because of injury and his championships were ended prematurely when he pulled up suddenly and collapsed to the track.

Expected to comfortably progress from his semi-final, the Bahamian's absence leaves the medal fight wide open.

Jamaican Antonio Watson recorded a personal best of his own in 44.13 secs to top the standings ahead of Hudson-Smith, who went five thousandths of a second quicker than American Vernon Norwood.

Of those through to the final it is South Africa's world record holder Wayde van Niekerk who has run the fastest time this year (44.08 secs),

The two-time world champion, who only made the final as one of the fastest losers, is followed by Watson, Hudson-Smith and Norwood after their semi-final performances.

Hudson-Smith insisted that last year's bronze was "just the beginning" after claiming his first individual medal on a global stage.

What has become undeniably clear is that he will line up for Thursday's final (at 20:35 BST) with a very realistic chance of becoming world 400m champion.

Michael Johnson, winner of six global 400m titles, said on BBC TV: "Hudson-Smith is executing his race flawlessly.

"His new coach [Gary Evans] is a completely new situation for him and has made a huge difference to how he runs.

"He is running efficiently. He ran 10.97 for his first 100m - that's getting out hard. Then, he was able to relax and come home strong."

Discussing whether Hudson-Smith could go under 44 seconds in the final, Johnson added: "I wouldn't put it past him.

"This track is fast and the athletes are responding to it. We have seen championships records and personal bests."

Where could Great Britain still win medals?

Great Britain have so far won three medals at the World Championships, after Katarina Johnson-Thompson's stunning heptathlon gold, men's 100m bronze for Zharnel Hughes and silver in the mixed 4x400m relay.

Hudson-Smith is not Britain's only medal prospect over the remaining days of the championships, as the team seeks to surpass the seven medals won in Eugene in 2022.

On Wednesday, Hughes, 2019 champion Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita and Bianca Williams begin their 200m campaigns in the heats, building towards Friday's finals.

Neil Gourley and Josh Kerr will aim for a podium place in Wednesday's men's 1500m final, while Max Burgin, Ben Pattison and Daniel Rowden will all contest Thursday's men's 800m semi-finals.

Olympic and world silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson gets her women's 800m gold-medal bid under way alongside team-mates Jemma Reekie and Isabelle Boffey in Wednesday's heats, with that final taking place on Sunday.

Morgan Lake will aim to qualify for Sunday's high jump final when qualification takes place on Friday, while there are also medals to be won in the 4x100m and 4x400m relays.