An emotional Holly Bradshaw said she did not "know how much more she could take" after an early exit in the pole vault at the World Championships.

The Olympic bronze medallist did not progress from qualifying and said her mental health was "really suffering".

The Briton, 31, has spoken of being "crippled" by anxiety after a nasty fall last year and said she picked up a stomach bug before these championships.

"I don't really know how I feel right now," she said.

"At the moment, I don't want to compete or think about the pole vault or do anything.

"I know I'm going to retire after Paris [2024 Olympics] next year anyway, but after feeling how I was feeling out there today, I'm just devastated and I don't know how much more I can take."

Last year, Bradshaw retired from the World Championships in Eugene after she was injured when her pole snapped in qualifying and she landed on the back of her neck.

She missed the previous indoor season because of "various health, body and mental challenges".

In Budapest, Bradshaw, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, failed with her first two jumps at 4.35m - well below her British record of 4.90m - before clearing that mark at her final attempt.

She then failed at 4.50m before two unsuccessful efforts at 4.60m.

"It wasn't good, I'm devastated," Bradshaw said.

"I don't really know how many blows I can keep on taking.

"I was vomiting with a sickness bug on Thursday. It really wiped me and I've done nothing since to try and recoup the energy.

"It seems like one thing after the other for me over the last two years.

"Right now I'm just really emotional and I don't know how much more I can go on doing this because it's not good for my mental health."

Fellow Briton Molly Caudery did make the final after clearly 4.65m.