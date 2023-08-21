Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Rhasidat Adeleke raced in the first of three 400m semi-finals

World Athletics Championships 2023 Venue: Budapest Dates: 19-27 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text on evening sessions.

Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke has qualified for the final of the 400m at the World Championships in Budapest.

The Dubliner made it through to Wednesday's decider with an impressive 49.87 second place finish in the first of Monday's three semi-finals.

Tipperary woman Sharlene Mawdsley, however, bowed out at the semi-final stage in the same event.

She finished seventh in her race, clocking a time of of 51.78 .

More to follow.