Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Zharnel Hughes became the first British man to make the 100m podium at a World Championships for 20 years by claiming bronze as Noah Lyles triumphed.

The 28-year-old Briton clocked 9.88 seconds - the same time as Botswana's silver medallist Letsile Tebogo in a wide open men's final.

American Lyles took gold in 9.83 secs in Budapest.

It is a first individual global medal for Hughes, who broke two long-standing British sprint records this season.

The European 200m champion had displayed his medal credentials throughout the best season of his career, smashing Linford Christie's 30-year 100m mark by running 9.83 secs.

That was a time matched this year only by entertainer Lyles in claiming a popular victory on Sunday night.

Lyles had raised expectations by predicting he would run 9.65 secs in the 100m before breaking Usain Bolt's 200m world record by clocking 19.10 secs.

While not quite reaching that height, Lyles - the reigning 200m champion - showed he will be tough to beat as he targets a sprint treble including 4x100m gold.

Jamaican 22-year-old Oblique Seville narrowly missed out on a medal as he also crossed the line in 9.88 secs while 2022 champion Fred Kerley suffered a shock semi-final exit.

Hughes, having also run 19.73 secs to break John Regis' 200m record in July, will join Lyles in beginning his bid for a 200m medal in Wednesday's heats.

