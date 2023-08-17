Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Tobi Amusan set the world 100m hurdles record at the World Athletics Championships in July 2022

Nigerian 100m hurdles world record holder Tobi Amusan has had her suspension lifted after she was found not to have broken anti-doping rules over missed tests.

The 26-year-old was set to miss the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, which start this weekend.

But she can now defend her world title after an Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) disciplinary tribunal hearing.

She had been accused of missing three doping tests.

The double Commonwealth Games gold medallist denies taking performance-enhancing substances.

In a statement the AIU said: "A panel of the disciplinary tribunal, by majority decision, has today found that Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation of three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period.

"AIU head Brett Clothier has indicated the AIU is disappointed by this decision and will review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport."

Writing on Instagram Amusan said: "I'm thrilled to put this behind me and look forward to defending my title at next week's World Championships."

Amusan set the women's 100m hurdles world record at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon in July 2022, crossing the line in 12.12 seconds.

World Athletics' anti-doping rules state any athlete failing to declare their whereabouts for a doping test on three occasions over a 12-month period is ineligible to compete for two years, subject to a reduction to a minimum of one year depending on the degree of fault.