Last updated on .From the section Athletics

UK hammer champion Charlotte Payne was diagnosed with hearing loss at the age of three

Hammer throwing is renowned as one of the most technically complex events in athletics, but Charlotte Payne has mastered it at a young age.

The 21-year-old has won the past two UK titles, improving her personal best to more than 72 metres in the process.

A late addition to the British team, she is set to make her World Championships debut in Budapest.

"It's taken a while to get used to, to accept that I'm up there now, competing against some big names," said Payne.

She describes herself as "profoundly deaf", and has had to overcome additional challenges when competing.

"The wind creates a lot of feedback in my hearing aids. Over the years I've just learned to get on with it," she said, adding that loud background noise can create further sound distortion.

Payne (left) won her first international medal when taking silver at July's European Under-23 Championships in Finland

"That's not what defines me anymore. I'm a hammer thrower and I'm doing everything I can do to achieve what I can achieve in hammer, and my deafness comes second."

The Reading Athletic Club thrower added: "I'm hoping I can offer some sort of inspiration for a lot of deaf athletes coming through.

"I didn't really have many deaf role models when I was younger. It will hopefully bring some representation into the mainstream athletics community."

All British female hammer athletes have the example of Sophie Hitchon's bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games for inspiration.

Hitchon set the national record of 74.54 metres in winning that medal.

Heading into Budapest, both Payne and her compatriot Anna Purchase are knocking loudly on the door of it, with recent lifetime bests of 72.51 and 73.02 metres respectively.

Hitchon is the only British woman to have won a hammer medal at either the Olympic Games or World Championships

"The all-time list and record books are just being rewritten so it's a really good time to be competing," Payne said.

"We've got a good few years coming, like a golden age of hammer."

In 2018, Hitchon was the only British woman to throw more than 65 metres. But, in 2022 and 2023, eight have done so, in spite of Hitchon's retirement in 2021.

The discipline itself is limited in terms of competition opportunities, being the only field event which does not feature on the Diamond League circuit.

It requires a unique combination of strength, power, agility and co-ordination - and athletes tend to peak later in their careers than sprinters.

If Payne can do that, and keep improving with experience, she might just lead that golden age she dreams of.