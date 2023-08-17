Last updated on .From the section Athletics

McColgan won silver at the European Championships last year and gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

World Athletics Championships 2023 Hosts: Budapest Dates: 19-27 August

Commonwealth Games 10,000m champion Eilish McColgan has pulled out of the World Athletics Championships starting on Saturday after failing to recover from a knee injury.

The 32-year-old beat Paula Radcliffe's 21-year-old British record in March but missed the London Marathon in April.

"We tried everything to be race ready for this weekend, but unfortunately I ran out of time," Scot McColgan said.

"With the Olympics just around the corner, the stakes are too high."

The World Championships run until 27 August, while the Paris Olympics start in July 2024.

More to follow.