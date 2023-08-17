Gourley collected 1500m silver at this year's European Indoor Championships

Neil Gourley believes a place on the World Championships podium would be "incredibly validating".

The Scot, 28, picked up his first major international medal earlier this year, coming second in the 1500m at the European Indoor Championships.

He will race over the same distance in Budapest, with the final on 23 August.

"I'm at the stage in my career and the stage of competition where I think I am selling myself short if I am not trying to win," Gourley told BBC Scotland.

"That's the main target. It's going to be incredibly challenging.

"Second to that I would like to pick up a medal. It's not something I've done at the world level yet but I feel like I am getting closer and closer.

"It would be incredibly validating because of how long I have started to have a belief of how I can do this.

"It is not the be all and end all in terms of my career, standing on the podium at X championships or whatever but it would be a massive step forward in terms of what I think I can achieve."

Gourley narrowly failed to qualify for last year's World Championships final in Eugene, Oregon, won by fellow Scot Jake Wightman who misses out through injury this time.

However, Gourley followed up his European indoor success with the British title this summer, which has him talking of "ideal momentum".

The Giffnock North runner will be joined in Hungary by compatriot Josh Kerr, who was fifth in the 2022 final.

This is a third Worlds for Gourley, something he admits he could not have imagined when taking his early steps in the sport.

"You have to occasionally take a step back and think 'we have come a long way here'," he said. "When I was younger I probably didn't think I was capable of this. You still dream it, but I didn't think I was the talented type that would go this far.

"But there is the other side that you have to be as an athlete, you have to be quite greedy and say 'I want more, I want this year to be the best yet, I am not satisfied with anything I have done to this point' and I want to make sure I am getting everything out of myself because I might not have this opportunity again."

Gourley also hopes a good championships will send a message to his rivals ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

"These are the best guys in the world and this a chance to prove that you belong," he said.

"If you are talking about it from an Olympics perspective, you want to start beating these guys now to show that you can do it and to get the rub of that competition anyway to size it up."