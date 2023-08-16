Nick Griggs will earn his first Ireland senior vest when he competes in the 1500m heats at the World Championships in Budapest on Saturday evening

"Sometimes you look around and think, 'I am so out of place here with all these Olympians and Olympic medallists and I'm just literally some kid in the middle of doing his A-Levels'."

Nick Griggs' talents have been thrilling Irish athletics enthusiasts for the past couple of years, but even he sometimes struggles to take in the speed of his progress amid the occasional inevitable disappointment as he has juggled under-20 and senior competition.

When just before 09:00 BST on Thursday morning, he locates his seat on the plane taking him to the World Championships host venue Budapest, the 18-year-old Irishman will whip out his phone to discover his A-Level results.

"Mum is going to have to go and get them for me but you can get them online so I think I'm going to get them on the plane," said Griggs, who will take a year out to concentrate on his athletics career irrespective of his results, before revisiting the prospect of third-level studies next summer.

"The results literally open at 9am and my plane takes off at 9am, so I will be refreshing and refreshing the page to see what I've got."

Whether he finds out his grades on the ground in Dublin or has to wait until his arrival in Budapest, the Tyrone teenager will deal with the outcome in his normal philosophical fashion.

'Every time I step on the track, he's with me' - Griggs inspired by memory of late brother

Griggs' resilience can never be questioned after he somehow regathered himself to win the European Under-20 3,000m title in 2021 aged only 16 - just six weeks after his beloved 19-year-old brother Josh had died tragically while working at a summer job.

After his triumph in Estonia, he told BBC Sport NI: "Everyone says, 'I don't know how you get up in the morning or how you did that so soon after?' - but there's nothing else you can do."

And while winning or losing a sporting contest could never be equated with such an awful family tragedy, Griggs' seemingly innate fortitude has also served him well in coping with the days when it didn't quite go to plan on the track or over the country.

One such occasion was the defence of his European U-20 title in Jerusalem last week when he went in as strong favourite but had to settle for silver after being outkicked down the home straight by Sweden's Jonathan Grahn following a race that had almost been run at walking pace until the final 300 metres.

"When you do almost......fail, it's so frustrating and hard to take and at the time I was annoyed and emotional and upset but it's been a week now and I've come to terms with it," he added. "What can you do? You move on."

But moving on doesn't mean lessons aren't learnt and Griggs and coach Mark Kirk talked in detail about the Jerusalem race before re-focusing on preparations for his senior championships debut in the Ireland vest.

"I do feel I have good speed [at the end of a race] but I probably just didn't go about it right," he said.

"We've looked back at it and I just made my move too early. It went from literally a walk - I should have gradually increased the pace - but I just booted it down the back straight and my legs got flooded with lactic acid.

"I know I had the ability to win but I didn't perform on the day and that's just something I have to move on from. Just like Euro Cross did, it will give me even more motivation."

Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen leads the global 1500m rankings going into the World Championships after his European record performance of 3:27.14 in Poland last month

The 'Euro Cross' that Griggs refers to was having the gold medal snatched from him in dramatic circumstances in the under-20 race at last December's European Cross Country Championships in Turin as a late stumble saw him lose momentum and be pipped by Britain's Will Barnicoat in the closing strides after looking a certain winner with 100m left.

The finish to that race got plenty of online hits but, as ever, Griggs regrouped quickly to produce his first sub 3:40 1500m with a 3:39.94 clocking in late February at the World Indoor Tour Final in Birmingham before hitting the ground running early in the outdoor campaign.

Despite being in final preparations for his A-Levels, Griggs opened his summer season in May by improving his 3,000m personal best of 7:53.24 when almost reeling in Irish Olympian Andrew Coscoran at the Belfast Irish Milers Meet.

Griggs produces huge 1500m PB in Nice

A 5,000m PB of 13:36.47 followed in Belgium before Griggs put himself in genuine World Championships contention by clocking a superb 3:36.09 1500m in Nice on 17 June in a race won by Coscoran in 3:32.68.

A couple of weeks later, the Tyrone lad was almost disappointed with a 3:38.44 run in Lucerne as he finished eighth in a tactical but high-class 1500m before improving his mile personal best to 3:55.73 when finishing third at the Morton Games in Dublin.

Athletes behind Griggs in Switzerland included ninth-place Moroccan Abdellatif Sadiki and Ethiopia's Melkeneh Azize, who both will compete in Saturday evening's 1500m heats in Budapest.

All the competitors who finished ahead of Griggs in Lucerne, including race winner and this year's world number 20 Adel Mechaal of Spain, will also be involved in the opening heats.

Despite Faith Kipyegon's stunning record-breaking achievements in women's middle-distance running this year, Hicham El Guerrouj's men's 1500m record of 3:26.00 - set 25 years ago - has not been breached.

Notwithstanding that, a remarkable 11 athletes have gone under the 3:30 mark this summer, as shoe technology seemingly continues to cut a swathe through the record books.

The rankings are led by Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigsten's new European mark of 3:27.14 set in Poland on 16 July when Coscoran improved his Irish record to 3:30.42 but still only finished fourth.

Griggs admits he thought his World Championships hopes were over when he was beaten by Cathal Doyle in the 1500m final at last month's Irish Championships

Griggs says it doesn't seem long since he could only "dream" about being in a race alongside names such as Ingebrigsten or Timothy Cheruiyot, with Great Britain's defending champion Jake Wightman forced to miss the championships because of injury.

"For as long as I can remember I've been watching these guys on TV and now I'm lining up beside them," added the 18-year-old, who thought his World Championship hopes were over after he was pipped by Cathal Doyle in the 1500m at the Irish Nationals on 30 July only for a late spot to be offered to him under World Athletics' complicated ranking system.

But the incredible strength in the 1500m means Griggs goes into the championships under no pressure as he joins an Irish team that includes medal hopes Ciara Mageean and Rhasidat Adeleke, plus other in-form competitors such as Coscoran and Sarah Lavin.

"If someone goes out and runs a 3:32 in the heat, that's probably going to be my championships done although I might get a PB," said Griggs.

"I probably don't have the ability right now or the strength or speed to qualify in that type of race but if's a wee bit slower, say 3:40 pace and then a burn-up, I could be there.

"I'll just go out have no nerves at all and give it a go and hopefully I can progress to the semi-finals but I'm not expected to and if I did, it will be a bonus."