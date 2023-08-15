Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Muir, right, claimed bronze at last year's World Athletics Championships in Oregon

World Athletics Championships 2023 Venue: Budapest Dates: 19-27 August

Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir will captain Team GB and Northern Ireland at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The Scot, who came second in the 1500m at the Games in Tokyo two years ago, clinched bronze over the same distance at last year's Worlds.

The 30-year-old also claimed her fifth European Indoor title this year.

"It is a decade since my first World Championships which were in Moscow," said Muir.

"I have learned a lot from my experiences during that time.

"In my captain's speech I looked to get across those experiences and learnings from the journey in the sport throughout my career. Hopefully those will be useful to the younger and new athletes on the team, but also those who are more experienced in the championship environment."

The Championships commence on Saturday