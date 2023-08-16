Kate O'Connor clinched a Commonwealth Games heptathlon silver medal behind former world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson in Birmingham last August

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Kate O'Connor is targeting a top-10 heptathlon finish at the World Championships after her late inclusion in Ireland's team for Budapest.

O'Connor earned a late call-up under World Athletics' rankings quota system.

However the Dundalk athlete insists she will go into the event with confidence and more importantly "100% healthy".

"I would love to finish in the top 10. I think it's within my capabilities," the 22-year-old told BBC Sport NI.

O'Connor heads into the championships despite having not achieved the A standard for the Budapest tests but that may not be indicative of her capabilities given that she hasn't completed a heptathlon this year.

The Newry-born athlete did starts a multi-events competition in Poland earlier this summer but a heavy tumble in the opening 100m hurdles, when she banged her head, meant she had to pull out before the end of the opening day.

'I hit my head as soon as I fell'

"The annoying thing was that I went over to Poland to essentially boost my ranking points and my place [for the World Championships] and then I fell over the last hurdle," recalled O'Connor, whose superb javelin performance propelled her to clinch a Commonwealth Games silver medal last summer behind Britain's 2019 world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

"I hit my head as soon as I fell but you go straight from hurdles to high jump and I was kind of 'let me back out there for in the high jump'.

"But I knew there was something wrong and I started to feel really sick when I tried to throw the shot put."

Thankfully, there was no lingering damage and O'Connor believes her performances have been trending upwards as Budapest nears with her now fully recovered from the injury that forced her to miss last year's European Championships in Munich which took place shortly after the Commonwealth Games.

"I feel like I've been really unlucky in all the competitions in individual events that I've done this summer.

"I did two hurdles races and both were into minus five metre per second winds. I know I'm in really good hurdles shape but I just haven't had a half decent race to run.

"I think a lot of my events have progressed quite nicely since last year. We've done a lot of work on hurdles and speed.

"Training wise everything is going really well and I'm just really excited to get out and start ticking each event off and collecting the points."

O'Connor says she has been putting in "really hard work" into her long jump, which has been perceived as one of her weaker heptathlon events

O'Connor also believes the "really hard work" she has put into the long jump, which has been perceived as one of her weaker events, is going to bear fruit.

"Long jump is just one of those events where it's going to take a lot of time for it to click. There's a lot of parts that have gotten a lot better. It's just waiting for that final breakthrough."

O'Connor's Irish record of 6297 points set in Italy in April 2021 is some 183 points shy of the Budapest A qualifying standard and the Dundalk woman knows she is going to have to add considerably to the national mark to reach the world-class level she believes she is capable of.

"I wouldn't be in the sport if I didn't believe I can be one of the best in the world. I wouldn't train as hard as I do if I didn't believe I could get there.

"Although I haven't shown fully yet that I can get there, it's definitely within my plans to keep slowly chipping away and getting better and just enjoying all the experiences that are thrown at me."

O'Connor will be in action on the opening two days of the championships with her heptathlon challenge beginning with the 100m hurdles at 09:35 BST on Saturday morning.