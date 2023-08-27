Close menu

World Athletics Championships 2023: Medal table and GB medallists as team equal best haul

Great Britain won 10 medals in Budapest to equal their best-ever haul at a World Athletics Championships.

Keely Hodgkinson and the 4x400m relay teams won medals on the final day to help Britain finish seventh in the final medal table.

Britain recorded a haul of two golds, three silver and five bronze medals after nine days of competition.

Britain won 10 medals in Stuttgart in 1993 when Linford Christie, Colin Jackson and Sally Gunnell took golds.

Medal table: 1. USA 2. Canada 3. Spain 4. Jamaica 5. Kenya 7. Great Britain
Great Britain's medals in Budapest

Gold - 2:

Silver - 3:

  • Matthew Hudson-Smith went on to take 400m silver behind Jamaica's Antonio Watson.

Bronze - 5:

