Great Britain won 10 medals in Budapest to equal their best-ever haul at a World Athletics Championships.

Keely Hodgkinson and the 4x400m relay teams won medals on the final day to help Britain finish seventh in the final medal table.

Britain recorded a haul of two golds, three silver and five bronze medals after nine days of competition.

Britain won 10 medals in Stuttgart in 1993 when Linford Christie, Colin Jackson and Sally Gunnell took golds.

Great Britain's medals in Budapest

Gold - 2:

Katarina Johnson-Thompson won gold after edging out American Anna Hall by 20 points in the heptathlon.

Josh Kerr stunned Jakob Ingebrigtsen to take 1500m gold.

Silver - 3:

Lewis Davey, Laviai Nelson, Rio Mitcham and Yemi Mary John came second in a dramatic 4x400m mixed relay won by the United States in world record time.

Matthew Hudson-Smith went on to take 400m silver behind Jamaica's Antonio Watson.

Keely Hodgkinson took 800m silver behind Kenya's Mary Moraa.

Bronze - 5:

Zharnel Hughes won 100m bronze to claim Britain's first medal in the event since Darren Campbell in 2003.

Ben Pattison secured a surprise 800m bronze. to earn his first global medal.

The women's 4x100m relay team of Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Bianca Williams and Daryll Neita also won bronze.