From the section Athletics

Zharnel Hughes became Britain's fastest man over 100m and 200m after breaking the records set by Linford Christie and John Regis in 1993

World Athletics Championships 2023 Venue: Budapest Dates: 19-27 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text on evening sessions.

The World Athletics Championships take place in Budapest, Hungary, from 19-27 August and you can watch live coverage of every event on the BBC.

The BBC's team includes commentator Steve Cram and experts Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Michael Johnson.

World Athletics Extra will have further analysis on the day's events at 21:00 on BBC Three from Monday, 21 August.

Coverage will be available on BBC TV, iPlayer, Red Button, Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website and app.

Katharine Merry and Allison Curbishley will provide commentary on all the key races on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds.

Reports, live text commentary, clips and highlights will be available on the BBC Sport website, app and across social media.

When are the 100m finals?

The men's 100m final is at 18:10 on Sunday, 20 August and the women's 100m final is at 20:50 on Monday, 21 August.

Who is in Great Britain's squad?

Zharnel Hughes, Keely Hodgkinson and Dina Asher-Smith all feature in Great Britain's team.

Hughes, 28, is the fastest man in the world over 100m this year with a time of 9.83 seconds and has broken the British 100m and 200m records.

Hodgkinson, 21, will hope to go one better than her world silver in last year's 800m, while 2019 200m champion Asher-Smith, 27, is included in the women's 100m and 200m.

Former world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson competes in the heptathlon and Matthew Hudson-Smith will want to improve on last year's world 400m bronze in Eugene.

Jemma Reekie (800m), Laura Muir (1500m), Eilish McColgan (10,000m), Jazmin Sawyers (long jump), Morgan Lake (high jump), Holly Bradshaw (pole vault), Max Burgin (800m) and Reece Prescod (100m) have also been included.

BBC coverage times and schedule of finals

All times listed are BST and are subject to change. Only finals listed for each event.

Saturday, 19 August

07:40-09:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - men's 20km race walk

09:00-13:30 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

17:30-21:30 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - men's shot put final, women's 10,000m final and 4x400m mixed final

Sunday, 20 August

06:05-08:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - women's 20km race walk

08:00-13:30 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

15:00-18:35 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - women's long jump final, men's hammer, women's heptathlon final event (800m), men's 10,000m final, men's 100m final

Monday, 21 August

17:30-19:30 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

19:30-21:00 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - men's triple jump final, 110m hurdles final, women's 100m final

21:00-21:30 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - highlights

Tuesday, 22 August

17:15-20:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

20:00-21:00 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - men's high jump, women's discus, women's 1500m final, men's 3,000m steeplechase

21:00-21:30 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - highlights

Wednesday, 23 August

08:30-13:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

17:45-19:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

19:00-21:00 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - women's pole vault final, men's 1500m final, women's 400m final, men's 400m hurdles final

21:00-21:30 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - highlights

Thursday, 24 August

05:50-09:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - men's and women's 35k race walk finals

17:30-20:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - men's long jump final

20:00-21:00 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - women's hammer final, women's 100m hurdles final, men's 400m final, women's 400m hurdles final

21:00-21:30 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - highlights

Friday, 25 August

08:45-12:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

17:30-19:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

19:00-21:00 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - women's triple jump final, women's and men's 200m finals

21:00-21:30 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - highlights

Saturday, 26 August

05:55-12:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - women's marathon

13:00-15:15 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

18:00-21:15 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - men's pole vault final, women's shot put final, men's 800m final, women's 5,000m final, decathlon final event (1500m), 4x100m relay men's and women's finals

21:15-21:45 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - highlights

Sunday, 27 August

05:55-08:30 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - men's marathon

18:30-21:00 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - women's high jump final, men's 5,000m final, men's javelin final, women's 800m final, women's 3000m steeplechase, 4x400m relay men's and women's finals

21:00-21:30 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - highlights