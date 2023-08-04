Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ciara Mageean is among the top names in the Ireland squad to compete in Hungary

Athletics Ireland have named the largest ever squad for the World Championships in Budapest next month.

European Championship medallists Ciara Mageean, Mark English and Thomas Barr lead the 23-strong Irish team.

Sarah Lavin and Rhasidat Adeleke will aim to continue their exceptional seasons.

Robert Heffernan won Ireland's last medal at the World Athletics Championships with a gold in the 50km walk in 2013.

"This team includes multiple athletes, both seasoned campaigners and rising stars," said Paul McNamara, Athletics Ireland director of high performance.

"[The team] are primed to make an impact, building further on the upward trajectory seen in Oregon and Munich in 2022.

"With 16 individual athletes selected, and the potential for further additions in the coming days, plus two relay squads, this is the largest team we have sent to a World Championships, despite the higher qualification standards than any previous edition of this championships, and with eight athletes inside the A standard."

The nine-day competition begins on 19 August at the National Athletics Stadium in Hungary, where over 2,000 athletes from 200 countries will compete for world titles.

Mageean, who topped Sonia O'Sullivan's long standing national mile record last month, will run in the 1500m with European U23 medallists Sophie O'Sullivan and Sarah Healy.

English and national 800m champion John Fitzsimons will compete in the 800m event and Thomas Barr returns to the 400m hurdles while Rhasidat Adeleke takes on the 400m sprint, having broken her own Irish record in June to claim gold at the NCAA Championships.