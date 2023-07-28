Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Muir won GB's first medal at last year's World Championships in Oregon with a hard-fought bronze

Laura Muir and Eilish McColgan head an eight-strong Scottish contingent at next month's World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Jemma Reekie, Josh Kerr and Neil Gourley are also included in the Great Britain team alongside America-based Nicole Yeargin.

Megan Keith and Alyson Bell make their senior championships debut.

Jake Wightman is not defending his 1500m title as he recovers from a foot injury.

Olympic silver medallist Muir will look to improve on the 1500m bronze she claimed in Oregon a year ago, while McColgan is eyeing a Worlds medal at 10,000m to add to to her Commonwealth gold.

Reekie strives for success in the women's 800m, European Under-23 champion Keith goes in the 5000m, and Gourley and Kerr compete in the men's 1500m.

Yeargin bids to bolster her medal tally in the 400m women's relay - where she won bronze last year - and could also feature in the 400m mixed relay. Debutant Bell aims to shine on the big stage in the women's 100m relay.

With 50 athletes already named, the full British team will be finalised when UK Athletics (UKA) receive world rankings invitations from World Athletics.