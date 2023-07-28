Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Adeleke won the prestigious 400m National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) title in the US in June

World Championship medal contender Rhasidat Adeleke will lead a strong entry list for this weekend's Irish Championships.

Back home after a stunning US collegiate campaign, Adeleke will race in Saturday's women's 200m.

However, Ciara Mageean has withdrawn as a precaution ahead of next month's World Championships in Budapest.

Mageean's withdrawal comes after she broke Sonia O'Sullivan's Irish mile record in Monaco a week ago.

It is the 150th anniversary of the first Championships in Santry that took place at College Park in 1873.

The men's 1500m sees Andrew Coscoran against Nick Griggs, with Luke McCann having withdrawn.

Tyrone runner Griggs may need to upset 3:30.42 Irish record man Coscoran to keep alive his hopes of snatching a World Championships spot.

Griggs has been moving up this season's world 1500m rankings after some brilliant runs but still remains some way off the top-56 position he needs to make the plane for Budapest.

Bonus ranking points are available at this weekend's championships and Cathal Doyle will be another 1500m contender after triumphing over McCann and Griggs last year when Coscoran was an absentee.

Recent European Under-23 gold medallist Sophie O'Sullivan is entered in both the 800m and 1500m.

Even with Mageean absent, the women's 1500m should produce excitement with O'Sullivan and Tokyo Olympian Sarah Healy going head-to-head once more after finishing first and second respectively at the European Under-23 Championships earlier this month.

The strong supporting cast at Santry will include Sarah Lavin, Brian Fay and Thomas Barr.

Lavin has been edging ever closer to Derval O'Rourke's Irish 100m hurdles record in recent weeks and is entered in her specialist event plus the 100m.

After smashing the record two weeks ago with a 13:01.40 clocking, Brian Fay will be back in action over the 5,000m distance, but will need to perform well to secure victory with Efrem Gidey also among the entries.

Sunday evening's programme of finals will begin with the men's 5,000m at 18:05 BST and also includes the men's 800m where Letterkenny man Mark English, after a few below-par runs on the European circuit, will face tough opposition in the shapes of John Fitzsimons, Cian McPhillips, Harry Purcell, Paul Robinson and Roland Surlis.

After his disappointing summer campaign following his European Championship heroics last year, Israel Olatunde will hope for better in the men's 100m where he will be aiming for a third successive title.