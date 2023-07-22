Laura Muir, left, finished fourth in Monaco on a night when records tumbled

Laura Muir heads to next month's World Championships with bolstered confidence after breaking Zola Budd's 38-year British mile record at the Diamond League in Monaco.

The Scot finished fourth in 4:15.24 to take more than two-and-a-half seconds off the mark set by Budd in 1985.

Kenya's Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon won in 4:07.64 and shattered the world record by almost five seconds.

"Monaco always delivers," Muir told Scottish Athletics.

"I just felt really positive going into the race that I was going to run well and I'm just so happy. To run 4:15 and to break Zola Budd's British record, I think it's one of the oldest British records out there, so I'm very happy."

Muir, 30, also bettered her own Scottish record of 4:18.03, set in 2018 in London.

"I knew I had to go off a little bit more conservative at the start of the race, so that was on purpose I left that gap, but I just ended up leading the rest of the pack - but it was fine, I was ready for that," she added.

"So to run that time, doing more or less all the work myself, I was really happy with that. To break a British record in my last race before Worlds is a good place [to be]."