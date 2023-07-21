Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ciara Mageean (right) and Australia's Jessica Hull (left) were among the athletes to break national records as Faith Kipyegon smashed Sifan Hassan's world mark

Ireland's Ciara Mageean finished second to break Sonia O'Sullivan's 29-year-old Irish women's mile record as Faith Kipyegon shattered the world mark at the Monaco Diamond League meeting.

Kenyan Kipyegon set her third world record in two months as her 4:07.64 cut nearly five seconds off Sifan Hassan's previous mark set in Monaco in 2019.

Mageean was best of the rest as she clocked 4:14.58.

The Down woman's time took 2.78 seconds off O'Sullivan's previous Irish mark.

Mageean, 31, produced a strong closing lap to finish ahead of Ethiopia's Freweyni Hailu [4:14.79] with Laura Muir setting a new British record as she clocked 4:15.24 to take fourth with Jessica Hull [4:15.34] and Nikki Hiltz [4:16.35] also achieving Australian and US records as they were fifth and sixth.

Mageean moves to fifth on world all-time list

The Portaferry athlete's time was 4.45 seconds inside her previous mile personal best and moved her to fifth on the world all-time list behind Kipyegon, Hassan, Svetlana Masterkova [4:12.56 in 1996] and Ethiopia's Rio Olympics 1500m silver medallist Genzebe Dibaba [4:14.30 in 2016].

Kipyegon smashed the 1500m and 5,000m world records last month and the mile record was under obvious threat at Friday's meeting.

However taking 4.69 seconds off Dutch athlete Hassan's world record was a jaw-dropping run.

A new world mark looked on from the start as the pacemakers reached 400m in just over 62 seconds and 800m in 2:04.1.

After arriving at the bell in 3:06.66, Kipyegon still looked to have to work to do over the concluding 409 metres but the double Olympic champion produced an astonishing last lap to obliterate the existing mark.

Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke had to settle for fourth place in the 400m on her Diamond League debut as she tied up in the closing 50 metres

Also in Monaco, Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke had to settle for a fourth-place finish in the women's 400m on her Diamond League debut.

The Dubliner, 20, looked in position to strike for the victory after moving ahead of early leader Dutchwoman Lieke Klaver at the start of the final bend.

However instead of producing her usual strong finish, Adeleke appeared to tie up in the closing 50 metres although she did post another sub-50-second run.

Adeleke, who announced over the weekend that she was forgoing her final year at the University of Texas to begin a professional athletics career, clocked 49.99 seconds which was 0.79 seconds slower than her personal best set in winning the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) title in the US last month.

Poland's Natalia Kaczmarek producing a strong final straight to clock 49.63 seconds to take victory ahead of US athlete Shamier Little [49.68] and Klaver [49.99] who edged out Adeleke for third place.

Ireland's Sarah Lavin was only 0.01 seconds outside her 100m hurdles personal best set earlier this month as she clocked 12.74 to finish seventh in a world-class field.

America Nia Ali took victory in 12.30 which left her ahead of compatriots Kendra Harrison [12.31], Alaysha Johnson [12.39] and Tia Jones [12.39] with Poland's Pia Skrzyszowska [12.68] and France's Laeticia Bapte [12.73] also finishing ahead of the Irish woman.