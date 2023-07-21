Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Faith Kipyegon has set three world records in 2023

Kenya's Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon smashed the women's mile world record at the Diamond League in Monaco.

The 29-year-old crossed the line in 4:07.64, beating Sifan Hassan's 2019 record by almost five seconds.

"It was amazing. I have done good training so far and I just [went] for it," Kipyegon said.

"The time was really good because the race was well planned. It just went smoothly and to accomplish the world record - that is amazing."

Kipyegon, a double Olympic and world 1500m champion, has already set new world records in the 1500m and 5000m this year.

Scotland's Laura Muir came home fourth in 4:15.24 to set a new British record.

Elsewhere, Olympic champion Karsten Warholm of Norway ran the fourth-fastest time in history in the men's 400m hurdles, coming home in 46.51 seconds.

However, Sweden's 2020 Olympic gold medallist and world record holder Armand Duplantis endured a night to forget as he finished fourth in the pole vault after failing to clear 5.92m.

The next Diamond League event takes place in London on Sunday as athletes continue to build towards the World Championships in Budapest between 19-27 August.