Nick Griggs (third from left) ran 3:55.73 for the mile at the Morton Games last week after improving his 1500m personal best to 3:36.09 in Nice last month

Nick Griggs continued his bid to make a late run for World Championships qualification as he clocked a 3:38.44 1500m to finish eighth at Thursday's meeting in Lucerne.

Griggs moves to 72nd in the Road to Budapest 1500m rankings but remains some way off the 56 qualifying spots.

A relatively slow tactical race was won by Spain's Adel Mechaal in 3:37.36.

Ireland's Luke McCann was sixth in 3:38.35 as he finished 0.09 seconds ahead of compatriot Griggs.

McCann looks well placed to secure his qualifying spot as he is currently 44th in the 1500m rankings with Andrew Coscoran in 15th spot after improving his Irish record to 3:30.42 in Poland last week which saw him take fourth in a race won by Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen in a new European record of 3:27.14.

Both McCann and Griggs finished ahead of another of the Ingebrigtsen brothers in Lucerne as Filip was 10th in 3:39.13.

Griggs, who will defend his European Under-20 3,000m title in Jerusalem in earn August, will have a last-ditch opportunity to move up the rankings at the Irish Championships on the last weekend of this month when qualification bonus points will be available.

The Tyrone 18-year-old has clocked 1500m and mile personal bests of 3:36.09 and 3:55.73 over the last month

Several other Irish athletes were in action at Thursday's Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern meeting.

Sarah Lavin produced another sub-13-second 100m hurdles clocking as she ran 12.87 seconds to finish sixth in a race won by Jamaica's Amoi Brown in 12.64.

Cork woman Louise Shanahan also placed sixth in the women's 800m but was outside two minutes as her time of 2:01.02 was 2.26 seconds behind Kenyan winner Peninah Muthoni Mutishya.

Israel Olatunde's struggles so far this summer continued as he could only clock 10.49 seconds in the 100m - 0.32 seconds outside his personal best set at last year's European Championships - as Jamaica's Julian Forte won in 9.99 seconds.

In the shot put, Ireland's Eric Favours was again beyond 20 metres as his best mark of 20.18 left him 1.23 metres behind USA's Roger Steen.

Hurdler Lavin will be in action in Friday night's meeting in Monaco along with compatriots Ciara Mageean [women's mile] and Rhasidat Adeleke, who will be making her Diamond League debut when she competes in the women's 400m.