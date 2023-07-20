Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce will be looking to win an 11th world title in next month's meet in Budapest

Three-time Olympic champion Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce powered to victory in her first 100m sprint of the 2023 season in Luzern, Switzerland.

The 36-year-old Jamaican recovered from a knee injury to clock a time of 10.82 seconds, setting a new meet record at the Spitzen Leichtathletik event.

New Zealand's Zoe Hobbs came second and American Kennedy Blackmon was third.

Fraser-Pryce will defend her title at the World Championships in Budapest next month.

The veteran sprinter returned to action in the 200m at the Jamaican National Championships on 9 July in Kingston, where Shericka Jackson claimed a sprint double.

The World Championships women's 100m final is set to take take place in Hungary on 21 August.