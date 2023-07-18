Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Tobi Amusan set the world 100m hurdles record at the World Athletics Championships in July 2022

Nigerian 100m hurdles world record holder Tobi Amusan has vowed to "fight" after being charged with missing three doping tests.

The 26-year-old will miss the World Athletics Championships in Budapest next month if the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) upholds the charge.

The double Commonwealth Games gold medallist denies taking performance-enhancing substances.

"I am a clean athlete," Amusan wrote on Instagram.

"I am regularly (maybe more than the usual) tested by the AIU.

"I have faith that this will be resolved in my favour and that I will be competing at the world championships in August."

Amusan set a new world record in 100m hurdles at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon in July 2022, crossing the line in 12.12 seconds.

Athletics works to a 'three strikes' rule and it is alleged Amusan missed that number of doping tests in the space of 12 months.

World Athletics' anti-doping rules state any athlete failing to declare their whereabouts for a doping test on three occasions over a 12-month period is ineligible to compete for two years, subject to a reduction to a minimum of one year depending on the degree of fault.

"I intend to fight these charges and my case will be decided by a tribunal of three referees before the start of the World Championships next month," Amusan added.

Amusan won the Diamond League meet in Silesia on Sunday, her second win in the series this season after a victory in Stockholm.

The World Athletics Championships will be held in the Hungarian capital from 19-27 August.