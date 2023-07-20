Last updated on .From the section Athletics

The London Diamond League meeting takes place on Sunday at the London Stadium and features the biggest British names as well as a host of global stars.

There will be live coverage on BBC One, iPlayer and online for UK users from 13:15-16:35 BST.

Among the British stars competing are Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, Zharnel Hughes, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir.

Global stars include Noah Lyles, Wayde van Niekerk and Sha'Carri Richardson.

The meeting is the final Diamond League event before the World Championships in Budapest in August.

In addition, British stars such as Hannah Cockroft, Sammi Kinghorn, David Weir and Sophie Hahn will take part in five para-athletics events before the main Diamond League programme.

There is also a Diamond League meeting on Friday in Monaco, which will be shown live on BBC Three, iPlayer and online from 19:00 BST.

Asher-Smith, Neita, Muir and Jazmin Sawyers are among the British athletes competing.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Karsten Warholm, Faith Kipyegon and Armand Duplantis are among the global stars seeking to hit top form before the World Championships.

What is the Diamond League?

London, which last hosted the Diamond League in 2019, is staging the 10th event of the 2023 series.

The season comprises 14 meetings in total and concludes with a final across two days in Eugene, United States from 16-17 September.

Key events and times for London Diamond League

13:55 - Holly Bradshaw and Molly Caudery challenge Americans Sandi Morris and Katie Moon in the women's pole vault

14:27 - London Marathon winner Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands renews her rivalry with world 5,000m champion Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia

14:50 - Jazmin Sawyers and Katarina Johnson-Thompson compete in the women's long jump

15:19 - Matthew Hudson-Smith races world record holder Wayde van Niekerk over 400m

15:29 - Zharnel Hughes faces American world champion Noah Lyles and Erriyon Knighton in the men's 200m

15:40 - Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita take on Jamaica's 200m world champion Shericka Jackson, American star Sha'Carri Richardson and Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou in the women's 100m

15:50 - Keely Hodgkinson competes in the women's 800m - the day's final event

