Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Rhasidat Adeleke comes in second behind Jamaica's Shericka Jackson in the Szekesfehervar race on Tuesday

Rhasidat Adeleke became the fourth Irish athlete to meet the qualifying standard for the Paris Olympics by clocking 22.36 seconds for the 200m.

The Dubliner's time, just 0.02s off the national record she set in April, came when finishing second in the World Continental Tour Gold meet in Hungary.

She joins Sarah Lavin (100m hurdles), Brian Fay (5000m) and Andrew Coscoran (1500m) in making the Paris target.

Adeleke finished second to Jamaica's Shericka Jackson (22.02) on Tuesday.

Next for Adeleke will be her Diamond League debut on Thursday night in Monaco.

Olympic entry times in most individual athletics events must be set between 1 July 2023 and 30 June 2024, with 22.57 the assigned standard for the women's 200m.

Ciara Mageean contests the women's mile in Monaco - the Portaferry woman will be looking for a time of 4:20.90, which over the distance would qualify her for the 1500m in Paris.