Jemma Reekie (right) is second only to Laura Muir (left) on the all-time Scottish list

Jemma Reekie ran a 1500m personal best of 3:58.65 at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Poland.

The Scot, who finished seventh, took more than three seconds off her previous best in London in 2019.

Reekie moves up to second in the all-time Scottish women's 1500m list, ahead of Yvonne Murray and mother and daughter pair Liz and Eilish McColgan.

Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir holds the national record with the 3:54.50 she ran at the Tokyo Games.

Fellow Scot Erin Wallace registered a PB of her own in 4:06.29 as she finished 13th in Poland, with Hiru Meshesha winning in 3:54.87.

Meshesha's Ethiopian compatriots Birke Haylom, Diribe Welteji and Worknesh Mesele were second, third and fourth.

Meanwhile, at the European Under-23 Championships in Espoo, Finland, Scotland's Alice Goodall won the 10,000m in 33:16.45.

Compatriot Alyson Bell was part of Great Britain's winning 4x100m relay team, while Brodie Young helped his 4x400m team take bronze.